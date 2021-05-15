Saturday, May 15, 1971
A locked door may have saved two lives and kept a house from burning this week in a case involving arson. The new investigations unit of the Keene Police said a juvenile was
responsible for setting two fires in an apartment building at 20 Wilford St. May 12.
A buffet dinner scheduled for Keene State College’s alumni reunion weekend will have a special Hawaiian flavor — thanks to a KSC graduate. Marjorie B. Parker, member of the Class of 1948, offered to supply Hawaiian leis for all alumni attending the luau. Miss Parker has appeared as actor Jack Lord’s secretary on the television program “Hawaii Five-O.”
Wednesday, May 15, 1996
JAFFREY — After lying dormant for about six years, plans for a major housing development at Shattuck Inn Golf Course in Jaffrey have been revived. Representatives of the course’s new owner, Championship Golf Enterprises, told the Jaffrey Planning Board that they’d like to build 150 houses or condominium units over several years.
WILMINGTON, Del. — A retired Episcopal bishop who ordained a noncelibate gay man will not stand trial on
heresy charges, a church panel announced today. Bishop Walter Righter, who lives with his wife in Alstead, was only the second bishop to face such a serious charge in the church’s 206-year history.