Friday, May 15, 1970
JACKSON, Miss. — Two students were killed and at least 11 others injured today in a 30-minute gun battle between police and snipers firing from a girls’ dormitory on the campus of predominantly Negro Jackson State College. Police were unable to establish a cause for the violence.
A meeting to organize a Monadnock Area Health and Welfare Council will be held June 17 at 8 p.m. in the Keene State College arts and sciences center. The council will be a clearing house, coordinating health and welfare agencies, organizations and interested individuals. One aim of the council will be a center where people can get welfare information and be helped.
Monday, May 15, 1995
CONCORD — A health care plan that covers workers at more than 100 state non-profit groups is insolvent. Healthwatch Trust, one of the state’s few remaining multiple-employer health care plans, doesn’t have enough money to pay claims that might dribble in from procedures done before May 1, said Gordon Allen of Antrim, director of Granite State Association of Non-Profits, the organization that formed the trust. “Once the smoke clears, the bottom line is that we set the premiums too low to cover costs,” Allen said.
A science experiment that someone forgot to clean up at Keene State College brought out Keene firefighters and a hazardous material team Sunday evening. A college security guard discovered crystallized chemicals at the Keene State College Science Center early Sunday evening while making rounds. Keene firefighters and hazardous material team checked out the laboratory, and found what appeared to be salt that had dried up after an experiment — nothing dangerous, said Fire Chief William H. Pepler Jr.