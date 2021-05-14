Friday, May 14, 1971
Next week, Keene property owners will know just how much their property is worth, for taxes, based on the results of a city reappraisal program just completed. In contrast to last year, when property taxes were based on 56 percent of market value, this year taxes will be based on 100 percent of that figure.
The City Council’s Planning, Health and Welfare Committee voted this week to delay by at least one month consideration of an animal control ordinance., which horse enthusiasts criticized due to the restrictive space requirements. The draft ordinance stipulates a minimum of 5,000 square feet of open space must be provided for one horse, cow, mule or donkey.
Tuesday, May 14, 1996
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain Regional School District could be dismantled — “restructured” is the term used by one board member — in the quest for local control. The board voted 6-1 Monday to appoint a committee to study breaking up the 27-year-old, five-town district into four entities.
JAFFREY — Jaffrey has been given a leg up on Peterborough in the race for their District Court. Cheshire County’s House representatives voted unanimously Monday to have the county borrow money to build new quarters for Jaffrey-Peterborough District Court at Monadnock Plaza in Jaffrey.