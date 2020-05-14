Thursday, May 14, 1970
BOSTON — Air traffic between Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene and Boston during the first quarter of 1970 showed a 170-percent increase versus the same period of 1969. According to Joseph C. Whitney, president of Executive Airlines, 1,330 passengers flew on Executive between Keene and Boston during the first three months of 1970, compared to 490 for the first three months of 1969.
BARRE, Vt. — A meeting between the Barre granite manufacturers and the striking Granite Cutters International Association has failed to make headway in ending a two-week walkout against the industry. The 1,100-member union was the only one of three unions to turn down a wage offer that called for a 60-cent-an-hour wage increase over a two-year period. The granite cutters seek 40 cents an hour more.
Sunday, May 14, 1995
No newspaper published.