Thursday, May 13, 1971
More than half the students at Keene State College believe the sale of marijuana should not be legalized, according to a survey conducted on campus.
BOSTON, Mass. — The New England Joint Council 10 of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters has voted unanimously to re-elect Jimmy Hoffa, who is serving a federal prison term for jury tampering. Leaders of 33 local unions voted in Hoffa’s favor Wednesday, pledging “complete loyalty, come hell or high water … wherever he may hang his hat.”
Monday, May 13, 1996
Walter R. Messer, Keene’s fire chief from 1946 until 1971, died Saturday at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. He was 90. Messer’s legacy includes Southwestern N.H. Fire Mutual Aid.
More rain fell this past weekend than during the whole month of May last year, according to Keene weather watchers Dawn and Lemuel Cummings. Keene received 2.44 inches of rain Friday through Sunday.