Wednesday, May 13, 1970
Keene got a $5,000 gift — the granite Central Square fountain. Now, the Parks, Cemeteries and Library Committee of the City Council will recommend lights be submerged in the fountain pool so people can see the fountain after dark. George Scott of the Keene Jaycees said his organization will provide the lights and installation costs.
HINSDALE — The countdown has started for the opening of Hinsdale Raceway’s 142-night harness racing program and will reach zero hour tonight at 8 when the first of a nine-dash card gets underway. Racing is scheduled Monday through Saturday each night through Oct. 24.
Saturday, May 13, 1995
They’re already in Hinsdale, but members of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints are preparing to move into a permanent home. The new Mormon church, still more than a month away from completion, is at the corner of Butler Avenue and Plain Road, not far from where the church now meets in a leased building.
BOSTON — Millions of “worried well” are likely to use new home AIDS tests to rule out the remote possibility that they are infected, a survey suggests. The tests, which will sell for between $30 and $40 in drugstores, will allow people to send away a blood sample and get back the results anonymously over the telephone.