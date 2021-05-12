Wednesday, May 12, 1971
HINSDALE — The bad years at Hinsdale Raceway have been blurred by time and a change in management. And like the habitual bettor, track officials are optimistic about the season which opens tonight and about the future of the raceway.
The president of the Keene Education Association issued a statement today “deploring” the action of the Keene Board of Education in dissolving its contract negotiating team. John J. Barrett’s statement was in response to school board action taken Monday night to dissolve the negotiating team and thereby end all contract negotiations.
Democratic Sen. George S. McGovern of South Dakota doesn’t plan to settle for anything less than being president. With New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary less than a year away, yesterday he asked nearly 200 Cheshire County Democrats to share that sentiment.
Sunday, May 12, 1996
No newspaper published.