Tuesday, May 12, 1970
How complicated are the federal aid to education programs? “Quite complicated,” according to Superintendent John W. Day, who told the school board last night about the various forms of federal aid that will apply to the Keene school district next year.
RINDGE — A three-month field session began Sunday to continue excavating the Hunter site in Claremont, according to Howard R. Sargent of the Franklin Pierce College department of anthropology and director of the project. In 1967, a highway salvage project at the site, where the Connecticut and Sugar rivers join, uncovered substantial evidence that Indian cultures from southern New England and New York had established permanent settlements there as early as 800 B.C., Sargent said.
Friday, May 12, 1995
FITZWILLIAM — The former C.R. Bard factory on Route 12 should have a new tenant in a few months. A New Hampshire-based company that manufactures holograms has signed a letter of intent to lease the 76,000-square-foot plant, said John G. Dugan, president of the Keene Economic Development and Revitalization Corp.
WASHINGTON — Mattel Inc.’s “Miss Astronaut” Barbie was introduced in 1965, 18 years before Sally Ride, NASA’s first female astronaut, went into orbit in 1983. The first space Barbie will make a reappearance in Washington this summer. Barbie’s entire career in flight — from American Airlines stewardess in 1961 to Space Shuttle crew member in 1994 — will be explored in an exhibit scheduled to begin June 9 at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum.