Tuesday, May 11, 1971
By the end of this month, a preliminary decision on an east-west highway route may be made by the New England Regional Commission. One of the routes under consideration would barrel right through Keene.
After five months of attempting, without success, to negotiate a master contract with teachers in the Union School District, the Keene Board of Education has decided to dissolve the negotiating team.
Saturday, May 11, 1996
Downtown Denim and Leather is closing its store on Main Street, Keene. Besides Keene, Downtown Denim and Leather has stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York and elsewhere in New Hampshire.
NORTHFIELD, Mass. — Keene author Joyce Maynard will be an artist-in-residence at Northfield Mount Hermon School from May 13 to 17. Her latest book, “To Die For,” was made into a movie starring Nicole Kidman.