Monday, May 11, 1970
BOSTON — New England college students concentrated their efforts today on keeping the momentum generated from last week’s antiwar protests. A Dartmouth College-based group calling itself Continued Presence in Washington (CPW) claimed contacts with 20 colleges nationwide in its attempts to organize a lobbying service.
BOSTON — How would you expect a 22-year-old to describe the biggest moment of his spectacular young life? How about “The Stanley Cup! Wheeeeeee!!!” That’s the way Bobby Orr, the sensational young Boston Bruin defensive and scoring star, reacted to his winning sudden-death overtime goal in a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues Sunday — a goal that sent Boston reeling out for a wild night on the town.
Thursday, May 11, 1995
PETERBOROUGH — The Peterborough Players will open its 1995 season on June 28 with “On Golden Pond.” The professional theater’s 62nd year at Hadley Barn also includes “The 1940’s Radio Hour,” “Hay Fever,” “Dancing at Lughnasa” and “I Hate Hamlet.”
WASHINGTON — New research shows that adding folic acid to cereals, breads and pastas could prevent at least 300 disabling birth defects every year, prompting health groups to push the government to require fortified foods.