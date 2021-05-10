Monday, May 10, 1971
BONN — The U.S. dollar fell in value by 3 to 7 percent on the European money markets today when they opened after a five-day emergency closure. In some countries the dollar was at its lowest value since the end of World War II.
MONTPELIER, Vt. — A new breed of “tourist” is expected this summer, and the natives are uptight. The word is out across the communes and collectives of the country, through the counterculture grapevine and the underground press: “Get it together in Vermont this summer.”
Friday, May 10, 1996
Last Thursday at about 6:10 p.m., a Hinsdale man was talking on a pay phone outside Joyce’s Country Variety on Route 10 in Swanzey when, he told police, a car carrying three teenagers whizzed by at high speed, and the back-seat passenger shot a gun in his direction. The man wasn’t injured. So far, police haven’t been able to find any bullets.
MILWAUKEE — As bad as it has been this season, the Red Sox seemingly hit bottom Thursday afternoon at County Stadium. Their 17-2 loss to the Brewers was their worst of the season. There was a Three Stooges element that made it almost a comical loss, replete with one fielding error, several mental errors, 10 walks and the worst outing by a starter this season.