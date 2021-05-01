Saturday, May 1, 1971
The executive vice president of the Keene Regional Industrial Foundation and industrial representatives from the six New England states have been in Europe since April 11 trying to convince European firms to locate plants in the Northeast. The trip is sponsored by the New England Council and funded by the New England Regional Commission.
The construction bid for Keene’s new federal Post Office building at Main and Marlboro streets has been awarded to the Baybutt Construction Corp. of Keene. The announcement from the office of Congressman James C. Cleveland noted the cost of the 27,400-square-foot structure is $1,115,725.
Wednesday, May 1, 1996
Workers at Kingsbury Corp., the Keene-based machine tool maker, may hold a vote within a couple of months on joining the United Auto Workers union. Officials from the UAW’s regional office in Dedham, Mass., said this morning they have asked the National Labor Relations Board to approve a representation election at the company.
Keene is looking for a new airport restaurant. The Classy Cat moved out of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport terminal in North Swanzey in February; it had opened there in 1995. Before the Classy Cat, the Red Roof restaurant operated in the terminal for many years, closing in 1987.