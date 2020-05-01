Friday, May 1, 1970
WASHINGTON — President Nixon made an early morning visit to the Pentagon today to discuss with the nation’s top military leaders his decision to commit American troops to combat action in Cambodia. As reports from the war zone said 10,000 GIs were participating in a sweep aimed at knocking out what Nixon described as the Communists’ main command center for the Vietnam War, the President conferred with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of Defense Melvin R. Laird.
SURRY — An old jail, hidden behind a partition for many years, has been uncovered in Surry’s town hall. The single cell was found when the partition was ripped out for a new selectman’s office in the northeast corner of the hall’s first floor. Made of riveted sheet iron, the unit was probably sold to the town as a prefabricated structure after the Civil War, when the town had a severe problem with vagrants.
Monday, May 1, 1995
The emotional speeches, passionate arguments and discussions of annual budgets that are a mark of New Hampshire’s town and school district meetings could soon be nothing but a memory for many residents. In place of the meetings, voters will be able to cast their votes on school spending items in minutes, at their town’s polling booths. After years of often heated debates in the N.H. Legislature, two bills allowing the Australian ballot are on their way to Gov. Stephen E. Merrill’s desk.
Residents of Chesterfield and Troy aren’t going to raise the roof on taxes — they’re raising town and school buildings through volunteer work, saving the towns money. Residents and businesses are getting together every weekend through June to a build a four-classroom addition to the Chesterfield School.