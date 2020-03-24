Tuesday, March 24, 1970
Keene may have an operating “Hot Line” soon. An effort to organize the telephone service, giving youngsters and adults a place to call with personal problems they feel unable to discuss with other people, got off dead center at a meeting at the Newman Center last night. Fifteen students from Keene State College and Monadnock Fall Mountain, Marlborough and Keene high schools met with people from the community last night, and agreed to begin recruiting volunteers to man the telephone service.
GILSUM — A public hearing on a proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance which would restrict the location of all mobile homes to a mobile home park is scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Town Hall. The hearing was originally set for March 17, with the hope that the proposed legislation could be voted upon at the town meeting. It was deferred, however, because the selectmen felt that the agenda for the annual meeting included enough business for one evening.
Friday, March 24, 1995
Saturday’s annual meeting could be the most contentious in the 25-year history of the Conval Regional School District. A teachers contract, a big building package, and a dispute over the fairness of school taxes have riled up many voters in the nine-town district.
RINDGE — Speculation over what store is being planned in Rindge can come to an end: It’s a Shop ‘n Save, owned by Hannaford Bros. Inc. of Scarborough, Maine. Hannaford, which also owns Sun Foods in Keene, plans to build the 47,000-square-foot store just south of Walmart on Route 202.