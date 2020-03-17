Tuesday, March 17, 1970
There will be no expansion of Keene schools this year. Near the end of a long meeting last night, the Keene Board of Education rejected any new buildings or additions until more time is spent determining what should be built and where.
A total of 107 pints of blood was contributed at the Red Cross Blood Donor Day Friday at St. James Episcopal Church. At least 15 pints were O-negative type blood.
Friday, March 17, 1995
WASHINGTON — Mild winter, eh? So mild that, nationally speaking, it was second-warmest in a century of record-keeping, according to the National Climate Data Center. Preliminary reports show the winter of 1994-95 — it ends officially next week — averaged 36.03 degrees across the 48 contiguous states, same as the winter of 1953-54. Only 1991-92 was warmer.
The city government makes contributions to non-profit groups that help residents in Keene and throughout the region. Public funding for such groups has come under fire in the past. Critics say it’s a budget buster, and essentially forces taxpayers to support certain charities. But supporters argue that cutting the donation from the budget wouldn’t save the city money. The city would be forced to spend more on welfare and other human services.