Tuesday, March 3, 1970
There is air pollution in New Hampshire now. As the state grows, the chances for eradicating pollution lessens. Those points were made last night by Floyd Jackson, chief technician for the New Hampshire Air Pollution Control Agency, before about 45 people at Keene State College. Jackson’s agency is taking steps to limit air pollution to acceptable levels.
FRANCONIA — The Old Man of the Mountain finally has won a round in the battle over building a superhighway through Franconia Notch in the White Mountains. John A. Volpe, U.S. secretary of transportation, revealed in New York late Monday that construction of Interstate 93 through the Notch past the Old Man is being postponed indefinitely.
Friday, March 3, 1995
The Colony Mill Marketplace, the closest thing Keene has to a shopping mall, is poised to expand its size by almost a third. EJL Management — the company headed by Emile J. Legere that bought and transformed the down-in-the-mouth former woolen mill into a thriving retail complex in 1983 — is asking the city for permission to expand by almost 40,000 square feet.
WINCHESTER — The Elm Street bridge received a stay of execution Thursday, when a judge put the brakes on its destruction — at least for now. Judge Arthur D. Brennan ruled late Thursday in Cheshire County Superior Court that talk, and not heavy equipment, was the next step.