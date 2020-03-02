Monday, March 2, 1970
For the past several years every proposal for a new or expanded school made by the Keene Board of Education has been batted down by the voters. Saturday, the board’s Finance Committee agreed that lack of adequate information has been partly to blame for the rejections. So the committee put $3,000 in the 1970-71 budget to start a public information program.
Spring may be “just around the corner,” but the corner is not in this section of New Hampshire. Saturday’s storm left up to seven inches of new snow in eastern sections and around three inches in some of the northern towns. Keene escaped with a dusting.
Thursday, March 2, 1995
DUBLIN — Based on a 94-year-old agreement, trustees of the Dublin Public Library can refuse to store old town government records, a judge has ruled in Cheshire County Probate Court. Judge Peter S. Espiefs ruled in favor of the library trustees, who opposed selectmen’s proposal to store the town’s old business records in part of the library, once the cramped building is expanded.
A resident of Newmarket is in no position to halt the replacement of a bridge in Winchester, a Hillsborough County Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday. The ruling effectively thwarted efforts by Stephen W. Lindsey, a Newmarket resident and Keene native, to prevent replacement of the Elm Street steel bridge in Winchester.