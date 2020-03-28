Saturday,
March 28, 1970
As more and more ingredients are added, it’s getting more difficult to tell just what’s in county courthouse stew. According to the recipe, the Keene City Council is prepared to buy $431,000 worth of land around the existing courthouse for expansion of the building and added parking. County officials are deciding whether the $431,000 in city money will mix well with their own plans, which could involve a brand new courthouse on a five-acre site at Washington and Gilsum streets.
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Walter Peterson revealed Friday that he is engaged in “serious” discussions with the Boston Patriots about building the team a new stadium in southern New Hampshire. The Patriots are under a National Football League edict to come up with a 50,000-seat stadium or move the franchise out of New England.
Tuesday,
March 28, 1995
Shoppers at the Colony Mill Marketplace in Keene will have a new store to roam in next holiday season. Construction of the first of three additions, which will total almost 40,000 square feet, will begin this spring and should be finished in time for holiday shopping. Emile J. Legere, who transformed the aging woolen mill into a thriving retail complex, said he wasn’t ready to name the stores that will occupy the extra space.
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain Regional School District can no longer live with Marlow, but is willing to help it move out. Fall Mountain school board members told their Marlow counterparts Monday night they’re willing — and eager — to help Marlow petition to join Keene-based N.H. School Administrative Unit 29. Fall Mountain has pushed for the Marlow ouster, believing its top school administrators spend too much time dealing with issues in the small, one-town school district.