Friday, March 13, 1970
A committee was appointed last night by Mayor Robert M. Clark Jr. to develop an outline for a regional welfare council. His action at a meeting of the Citizens Night Council, a gripe and suggestion forum held monthly at City Hall, capped a two-hour discussion of poverty and welfare problems in and around Keene.
“Do you feel there is better understanding between students and teachers now? Did the student present his material well and hold the attention of the class? Do you think this project should be continued next year?” These are a few of the questions Keene High School students will be firing at teachers and administrators after the completion of their Student Administration Day, March 18. On that day, selected members of all classes will take over the teaching and administrative duties of the school in the program initiated by the senior students of James Dixon’s U.S. History class.
Monday, March 13, 1995
Keene voters said “no” loud and clear Saturday to just-say-no sex education classes at the high school. In a ballot vote, residents defeated a Christian Coalition-backed petition to raise $25,000 for additional sex education classes that discuss abstinence as the only form of birth control. The vote, 267-45, was preceded by some of the longest debate of the day.
After more than a year of talk, Chesterfield School will be getting a much-needed addition. At district meeting Saturday, voters agreed to spend $130,000 to add four classrooms to Chesterfield School, which will be built this summer by a largely volunteer work force.