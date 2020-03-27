Friday, March 27, 1970
CONCORD — The state attorney general says underworld figures are buying large tracts of unused land in New Hampshire. “We have sufficient confidential police intelligence and other information available to indicate that a prime target of investment derived from organized crime was raw land,” Attorney General Warren Rudman said Thursday.
By August, Keene’s newest restaurant should be open. The Tower Restaurant, the fifth in a small chain operated by Peter J. Matta of Burlington, Vt., will be built on Key Road, off Winchester Street, on the west side of the Grossman’s building now under construction. The Tower’s trademark is a silo-like tower which extends two feet above the peak of the roof.
Monday, March 27, 1995
Just like the spring weather, relations between Keene’s police supervisors and the city government may finally be warming up. The union reached a tentative contract agreement with city negotiators Saturday, after an all-day session at city hall. Members of two Keene police unions — one for supervisors, the other for patrol officers — have been working without contracts since June 1993.
WINCHESTER — After two months of starts and stops, work began today to replace the Elm Street Bridge over the Ashuelot River in Winchester. Demolition of the bridge is scheduled to start mid-week and will take about a month, said Steve Deyl, project manager for Park Construction of Fitzwilliam. The entire project should take three or four months, he said. Construction crews were set to begin work in mid-February but were delayed a month and half by a court challenge to the project.