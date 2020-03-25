Wednesday, March 25, 1970
PETERBOROUGH — Directors of the Monadnock Region Association who have been carrying the ball in crystalizing public opinion and interest in the Pisgah Wilderness Park were informed at their monthly meeting here last night that a bill calling for increasing the state appropriation for the park has been drawn and will be acted upon at the special session of the legislature. The bill — Senate Bill 23 — calls for a special appropriation of $225,000 to be matched by the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation funds for completing the acquisition of land for the park.
BOSTON — The Boston Patriots apparently have about five weeks to find a new home in New England if they want to stay in the area. William Sullivan, president of the Patriots, who will have to leave Boston now that the City Council has turned down the latest stadium plan, said Tuesday the National Football League owners “gave us several weeks to find a location.” Sullivan said that meant the Patriots would have until the first week in May to find a 50,000 seat stadium to satisfy league requirements.
Saturday, March 25, 1995
RINDGE — The historical society was ready to move its collection from the basement of the Ingalls Memorial Library to their new museum at the Hazel Allen house. Now they may move a little earlier — but not for the reasons they wanted. An accident at the library early Thursday morning means moving plans will have to be moved up. A boiler in the basement malfunctioned, causing significant water damage to the society’s collection and some library books on the first floor.
HINSDALE — “Who’s got the best uniforms?” asked Kerri Hennessey, Hinsdale High School marching band director. “Hinsdale!” band members shouted back. Hinsdale High’s marching band showed off their new blue and white uniforms just before the annual school district meeting Friday night. The uniforms took center stage — even upstaging a $3,532,863 budget more than 50 voters took just 5 minutes to pass.