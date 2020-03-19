Thursday, March 19, 1970
WESTMORELAND — The county commissioners have recommended that a Concord engineer make a preliminary study to put an end to the Cheshire County Farm’s pollution of the Connecticut River. Partridge Brook, a Connecticut River inlet, now receives the sanitary wastes of 150 farm residents and employees.
Rebecca Farnsworth Tuttle of Dover High School has been named New Hampshire’s 1970 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow. Selected from 3,513 senior girls in 82 New Hampshire high schools on the basis of a Dec. 2 written examination of homemaking knowledge and attitudes, she will receive a $1,500 college scholarship from General Mills, sponsor of the annual education program.
Sunday, March 19, 1995
No paper published.