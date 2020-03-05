Thursday, March 5, 1970
NORTH CHARLESTOWN — The Grange Hall here resembled something like a hornet’s nest last night when officials of the Fall Mountain Regional School Board appeared at a public hearing called to discuss action previously taken by the board to close the Farwell School. The meeting was called by Robert Kiley, vice chairman of the school board.
An eight-week tour of Europe with free transportation, housing and food. That’s the prize won by the 14-member Keene State College Chamber Singers in a national collegiate competition involving about 140 schools. The competition and tour is sponsored by the USO and will take the KSC group to Italy, Germany, Belgium and other countries to entertain troops on American military bases.
Sunday, March 5, 1995
No paper published.