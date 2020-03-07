Saturday, March 7, 1970
Far out in the South Pacific Saturday the sun rises with a tiny scallop nibbled out of its lower right-hand edge by the moon. That starts a 5-hour, 6-minute spectacular of the skies during which millions of North Americans in three countries will witness some degree of an eclipse of the sun, and many fortunate ones in a 90-mile-wide corridor along the Atlantic seaboard will feel the awe of daytime dark.
A set of minimum values for taxing undeveloped, open land has been incorporated into Keene’s property tax records. The move “corrects one of the greatest inequities in the city,” Robert F. Cassube, city assessor, said Thursday. Much land in Keene is assessed at $10 per acre, although no land is available at that price, Cassube said.
Tuesday, March 7, 1995
Michael R. Morse tried to warn people Friday. He tried to warn people that Michelangelo’s birthday was coming Monday — and with it, the potential for computer breakdowns and loss of data. “I was trying to call people last Friday, anybody I could think of. Obviously I missed a few,” Morse said Monday. Those unlucky few — nine as of this morning at Compucare Business Services in Peterborough, where Morse is a senior consultant — fell victim to a computer virus that eats and eats and eats.
WINCHESTER — Residents don’t need to live in mansions, Vernon A. Jones said Monday. But they should at least have a safe, clean and decent place to call home, Jones said as he kicked through a pile of garbage outside a condemned home on Route 119 in Ashuelot. It is an example of the kind of decaying property that Jones and other selectmen have been working to close down.