Wednesday, March 4, 1970
Convincing the federal government to move its planned office building and post office from an already-purchased site at Main and Marlboro streets to a location the city government likes better will take a firm city commitment and a lot of money. However, so far in the federal building site talks, officials have exhibited neither the determination nor the willingness to spend money in the county courthouse location controversy.
PETERBOROUGH — Parents of children who will become six years old between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 1970, are being asked to wait until September 1971 to enroll their children in ConVal District schools. “We have had problems with readiness,” Superintendent Raymond G. Edwards told the school board.
Saturday, March 4, 1995
The Keene Industrial Development and Park Authority is changing its name and its function. If the city council approves the change when it meets Thursday, March 16, the public agency will be known as the Keene Economic Development Commission, and will shift its focus from recruiting industry to studying issues of economic growth.
CONCORD — Poor parents and people with disabilities protested Friday outside the Statehouse against Gov. Stephen E. Merrill’s plan to cut their benefits. Merrill proposes eliminating cost-of-living adjustments for recipients of Aid to Families with Dependent Children, reducing medical benefits for the disabled and repealing changes that allow the disabled to earn more money before having benefits cut.