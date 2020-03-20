Friday, March 20, 1970
The Keene City Council will offer the county government up to $431,000 to keep the county courthouse downtown. But the 12-2 vote to buy land for expansion of the existing courthouse came only after the proposal was defeated, reconsidered after some arm-twisting during a five-minute recess, and amended.
Mayor Robert M. Clark Jr. is, in real life, an insurance man. He’ll get a chance to work on his sales pitch when he approaches the federal government and tries, through “gentle persuasion,” to move the planned post office-federal office building from Main and Marlboro streets to a spot north of Central Square. The City Council authorized Clark and other city officials to present Keene’s downtown plan to federal officials in Washington.
Monday, March 20, 1995
HINSDALE — Selectmen will breathe easier at their meeting tonight. After months of trying to win approval, talk about tearing down the former Erving Paper mill will change to real planning. There will be no more trying to convince voters to borrow $500,000 to tear down the vacant mill, because residents backed the demolition by a 4-1 margin at Saturday’s town meeting.
PETERBOROUGH — An overhaul of the Town House and a new district court building were on the winning side of votes at Peterborough’s marathon town meeting Saturday. On the losing side during the 9½-hour session were proposals to develop a town beach at Cunningham Pond — a loser by five votes — and to adopt a housing code for apartment buildings. Another loser was the Monadnock Ledger’s request to let it compete with The Peterborough Transcript for the town government’s legal advertisements.