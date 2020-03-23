Monday, March 23, 1970
There is a drug abuse problem in Keene. But, because of the lack of reliability in a questionnaire survey of junior high and high school students, the size of the problem remains a mystery.
Henry Morse went back to his spelling book this morning to bone up on more words for the state spelling bee finals in Manchester on April 26. Morse, the 14-year-old son of Mrs. Raymond Tibbetts of Main Street, Winchester, won the Cheshire County spelling title here Saturday. The 8th-grader at Thayer High School won the crown by spelling “moratorium” correctly.
March 23, 1995
WEST CHESTERFIELD — A 14-year-old West Chesterfield boy took a joyride in a fire truck Wednesday, and it ended at the bottom of a steep gully. Police declined to name the boy. Police said they plan to charge the boy with felony criminal mischief and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The boy’s grandfather took him to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. He was treated for a broken nose and cuts and released, a hospital spokeswoman said. The truck was demolished.
People are getting geared up for golf, and Aubrey W. “Toby” Barrett wants to give them more fairways to play on. Barrett wants to add nine holes to his 27-hole Bretwood Golf Course on East Surry Road — a project held up for two years, and counting. City officials want to protect water sources that account for more than half of Keene’s supply.