Wednesday, March 18, 1970
BOSTON — An Eastern Airlines pilot, shot through both arms and his copilot dead beside him, safely landed a jetliner with 73 persons aboard at Logan International Airport Tuesday night. The pilot, Capt. Robert Wilbur Jr., was injured and his copilot, James E. Hartley, slain when they scuffled in the cockpit with a pistol-wielding passenger who said he didn’t have enough money to pay his $15.75 ticket on the Newark to Boston shuttle flight.
The future of Operation Head Start in Keene may hinge on haggling between the City Council and the Board of Education over Tilden School. Tilden School, phased out as an elementary school in 1968, has been used to house Head Start. The building is still owned by the Keene school system, but the schools are trying to give it to the city government.
Saturday, March 18, 1995
WASHINGTON — The federal government Friday approved a long-awaited chicken pox vaccine, initiating an era when virtually all of the known major childhood diseases will be preventable. The highly contagious disease, always a nuisance and sometimes life-threatening, afflicts nearly 4 million people annually, most of them children.
Being a Republican in Keene these days isn’t easy. Keene’s mayor, all eight of its state representatives, and its state senator are Democrats, outnumbering Republicans by about 500 voters. And in the last presidential election, voters sided with the Democratic candidate. It’s enough to make Republicans weep.