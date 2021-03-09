Tuesday, March 9, 1971
Today is Town Meeting Day, the day when members of the “silent majority” in Cheshire County towns have their say.
WALPOLE — Sullivan and Cheshire counties’ Community Action Association is asking for $258,000 in federal funds to support its sixth year of the war on poverty in the two-county area. The biggest chunk would be channeled into the Head Start program.
Saturday, March 9, 1996
The question wasn’t where cars were off the road in the Monadnock Region Friday but where they weren’t. In all, more than three dozen accidents occurred. Keene police Sgt. Edward F. Gross called the slick roads the worst driving conditions he’s seen in 15 years.
PETERBOROUGH — Forced to flee the war and ethnic turmoil in their native Bosnia, the Savic family is glad to be settling into Peterborough. Since Feb. 16, the family of four has been living in a Peterborough apartment owned by the Union Congregational Church, one of seven local churches sponsoring the refugees.