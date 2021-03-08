Monday, March 8, 1971
The confluence of the Connecticut and Ashuelot rivers in Hinsdale shows just how filthy the Ashuelot is. Towns and industries from Keene south use the Ashuelot as a convenient dump for sewage and harmful industrial wastes.
A move to establish a men’s physical education program at Keene State College has moved a giant step closer to reality. The college has had a major curriculum in physical education for women for many years but has not offered a major for men.
Friday, March 8, 1996
The days of “yeas” and “nays” could be coming to an end for seven area towns and seven school districts. Voters in those towns and school districts will decide Tuesday whether to adopt the official ballot system, a significant departure from New Hampshire’s town-meeting tradition.
When it comes to closing schools because of snowstorms, to each his own. The result: a patchwork quilt of open and closed schools.