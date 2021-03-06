Saturday, March 6, 1971
PETERBOROUGH — Honeywell Information Systems, a division of Honeywell, yesterday announced plans to close down its Peterborough plant by mid-summer. The action will affect a workforce of 250 persons.
The Cheshire County House of Correction in Westmoreland is “lousy and among the worst in the state,” according to Rep. Alexander Cochrane, R-Durham. But it is not as bad as those in Stratford, Coos and Carroll counties, the legislator said.
Wednesday, March 6, 1996
WINCHESTER — Three teenagers caught with a small arsenal of stolen weapons may have been planning to sell them, Winchester police said this morning. Police allege the guns, including a loaded 12-gauge shotgun and a semiautomatic rifle, were inside a car driven by a Dublin teen. In all, police say they found four guns in the car, three of them loaded, and a hunter’s bow and arrow.
The incredible shrinking shopping center planned off Route 9 in Keene is now a little smaller: Cancel the Sam’s Club. The warehouse-store chain had planned to build a 113,000-square-foot store in the cornfield, sharing it with Wal-Mart, but the Sam’s Club store has been canceled.