Friday, March 5, 1971
Last November, seven of the 29 seats Cheshire County has in the State House were filled without a contest. It’s obvious that both Republicans and Democrats are having difficulty making the two-party system give the voter a choice.
Shoe, textile and woodworking factories are the traditional bases of New Hampshire industry, but many of them are closing or are in financial trouble.
Tuesday, March 5, 1996
About 75 people want to be Keene’s first human resources director. The job’s pay range is $44,477 to $55,427.
Keene High School is asking students to just say no to cyber smut. Officials have asked students to sign a pledge, promising they won’t use the school’s computers to tune in smut from cyberspace. The pledge also forbids students from using the computers to cheat, plagiarize or play games.