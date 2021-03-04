Thursday, March 4, 1971
The concept of planning regionally through a professional and permanent staff comes as a novelty to southwestern New Hampshire, and the warmth of its welcome will be tested when money appropriations are put to a vote in next week’s town meetings.
Cheshire County recorded the largest percentage increase in the state from 1960 to 1970 in the number of year-round homes used only seasonally.
Monday, March 4, 1996
Three weeks ago, Christopher J. Norton of Spofford thought he had a deal to buy Monadnock Speedway in Winchester. A financial plan through Granite Bank was all set, and Speedway owners Larry Cirillo and Fred Pafumi of Springfield, Mass., had agreed to details of the $1.4 million sale after more than six months of negotiations. Now, Cirillo is saying there is no deal, and there never was a deal.
MARLBOROUGH — What a difference a year makes in the Marlborough School District. The budget that voters resoundingly approved at Saturday’s annual meeting restored jobs and programs that were dismantled last year.