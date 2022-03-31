Friday, March 31, 1972

A group of Keene housewives is organizing a two-week boycott of beef at local grocery stores to protest the recent rise in beef prices — despite President Nixon’s declaration of a price freeze.

Cars jammed Keene’s Hastings Avenue in both directions this morning as long lines formed at the Division of Motor Vehicles at the National Guard Armory on the final day to get new license plates.

Monday, March 31, 1997

In three separate drug busts over a 12-hour period on Easter Sunday, Keene Police netted more than 200 bags of heroin in one routine traffic stop alone, along with amounts of cocaine and marijuana.

N.Y. Yankees third baseman Wade Boggs was struck by a baseball above his left eye during batting practice on Sunday, sending him to the hospital, where 47 stitches were required to close the wound.