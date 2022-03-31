This day in history, March 31 rclark rclark Mar 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Friday, March 31, 1972A group of Keene housewives is organizing a two-week boycott of beef at local grocery stores to protest the recent rise in beef prices — despite President Nixon’s declaration of a price freeze.Cars jammed Keene’s Hastings Avenue in both directions this morning as long lines formed at the Division of Motor Vehicles at the National Guard Armory on the final day to get new license plates. Monday, March 31, 1997In three separate drug busts over a 12-hour period on Easter Sunday, Keene Police netted more than 200 bags of heroin in one routine traffic stop alone, along with amounts of cocaine and marijuana.N.Y. Yankees third baseman Wade Boggs was struck by a baseball above his left eye during batting practice on Sunday, sending him to the hospital, where 47 stitches were required to close the wound. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save rclark Follow rclark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRollover crash closes Swanzey road for an hourKeene police allege man used pellet and crossbow to shoot woman in legRoad work set to begin on Route 9 in KeenePanera pitches Monadnock Marketplace location with drive-thruArts corridor visionaries sketch out what downtown Keene could look likeAG names dozens more officers on Laurie List, several from area departmentsCynthia A. DonahueConsequences and communication hot topics at forum about KHS behavioral issuesA Keene High focus group of educators is working to improve school cultureSchool board directs administrators to crack down on troubling behaviors at Keene High Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.