Wednesday, March 31, 1971
“If the vending machine’s inside, people don’t see the soft drinks, and so they go away on a hot day in a bad mood and they’re not as good drivers.” That was one argument made in favor of changing a proposed gas station ordinance so soft drink vending machines could be located outside buildings, made by the attorney for the Coca Cola Bottling Co., which sells its products through vending machines in about 30 service stations in the city.
NORTH WALPOLE — The Walpole Village District dissolved itself last week because it can’t find the money to stop its “sewer system” from dumping raw, untreated sewage into the Connecticut River. The dissolution made the sewer system, and a state-imposed July 1 deadline for ending pollution of the river, a problem for the whole town, rather than just for village residents.
Sunday, March 31, 1996
No newspaper published.