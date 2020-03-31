Tuesday, March 31, 1970
CANAAN — Students at tiny Canaan College have organized a campaign to raise $1.3 million to keep the school open. President Gwyne Prosser announced March 11 that the school would close in June because of financial difficulties. The president of the 118-member student body, Howard Hawthorne of Catskill, N.Y., said the students hope to raise the money, but on the condition that the present officers of the school quit.
BOSTON — A new brand of tourist is abroad in the land and he’s bringing a $2 billion mixed blessing to New England this year. The new Joe Tourist has less money than he used to, takes less time to spend it and is probably thinking about camping out. The indicators are that New England will play host to more than 40 million Joes this year.
Friday, March 31, 1995
SWANZEY — It wasn’t exactly the Reagan-Gorbachev summit, or the Bretton Woods conference. But Thursday night’s meeting between the Swanzey selectmen and eight of Keene’s 15 city councilors was more than your average get-together. For the first time in years, councilors visited the Swanzey Town Hall to face residents who believe the Keene city government has lowered their property values and ruined their quality of life.
JAFFREY — No one was hurt, but a tractor-trailer truck that rolled over Thursday on Route 124 in Jaffrey spilled items destined for a food pantry in Jaffrey. The truck landed broadside in a ditch, spilling a small amount of diesel fuel and Snapple beverages from broken bottles in the trailer.