Tuesday, March 30, 1971
FT. BENNING, Ga. — Three years and 13 days after he led an American infantry platoon into My Lai, Lt. William L. Calley Jr. was convicted by a jury Monday of the premeditated murder of at least 23 screaming and pleading Vietnamese women, children and old men.
LOS ANGELES — A jury which believed it was protecting society from a dangerous influence Monday decreed death for Charles Manson and his women, who were dragged shrieking from the courtroom before the verdicts were read. None of the four ever expressed remorse for two nights of death and carnage in August 1969.
Saturday, March 30, 1996
Campaign finance reform may be the hot issue coming into the fall elections. Or maybe not. A total of two people, including a reporter, showed up for a forum on campaign finance reform Thursday at the Keene Public Library auditorium.
CONCORD — The National Enquirer is conducting a telephone and email poll on a New Hampshire lawmaker’s effort to require public paddling of vandals. Rep. Philip Cobbin, R-Canaan, first proposed spanking vandals 12 years old and older on their bare buttocks with a wooden paddle. When that drew more criticism than praise, he offered to let them remain clothed if that would win more votes. It didn’t. The N.H. House killed the bill, 265-35.