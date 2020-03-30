Monday, March 30, 1970
An Easter Sunday storm which dropped from four to six inches of snow on the Monadnock Region caused hazardous traveling conditions Sunday afternoon and evening, especially on the hills. The greatest depth was reported on Temple Mountain and high elevations in the eastern part of the region.
WALPOLE — The New Hampshire Education Association has filed a $50,000 damage suit on behalf of Donald Chase, an English teacher whose contract was not renewed by the Fall Mountain Regional School. The complaint, filed Friday in Federal District Court in Concord, also calls for Chase’s reinstatement next year. The NHEA contends that Chase was denied renewal of contract because of his “activities” as chairman of the salary negotiating committee of the Fall Mountain Professional Teachers Association.
Thursday, March 30, 1995
GREENFIELD — East Coast Steel Inc. of Greenfield has bought a Claremont factory and plans to expand its steel fabrication business there. The expansion to the Joy Manufacturing site will create 75 to 100 new jobs within a year and 250 over the next five years, according to Steve Crowell, East Coast Steel’s president.
Anti-abortion activist Andrew H. Cabot of Walpole told a judge Wednesday that he is being persecuted for being politically incorrect. Cabot was in Keene District Court to face charges of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct stemming from his arrest at Walpole Elementary School in November. Police arrested Cabot after he placed pamphlets on cars in the school parking lot, refused to leave school grounds and got into a heated debate with a student’s parent.