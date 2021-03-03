Wednesday, March 3, 1971
CONCORD — The New Hampshire House Tuesday approved legislation cracking down on University of New Hampshire faculty members and students involved in campus disorders. The measure calls for the dismissal of any faculty member engaging in any activity disrupting the institution. Students involved in inciting a riot or “take-over” of buildings would lose public assistance.
Keene’s Elliot Community Hospital and a new state agency will embark on a joint venture tomorrow: $9.45 million in bonds to help build a new 170-bed hospital on Court Street.
Three months and 200 calls ago, the People’s Hot Line began working in Keene. But Hot Line volunteers are sure they have only scratched the surface of the need Keene people have for help with personal problems.
Sunday, March 3, 1996
No newspaper published.