Monday, March 29, 1971
Journalist Gloria Steinem and lawyer Florynce Kennedy will talk about women’s liberation Thursday at Keene State College.
Clocks in downtown Keene are generally in tune with the time. And are working. An early-morning time check showed the biggest time gap was four minutes.
Friday, March 29, 1996
BOSTON — In 10 weeks, Grossman’s building supply stores, including one in Keene, will be a memory. Seven full-time employees and four part-timers in Keene are slated to lose their jobs.
WALPOLE — Walpole selectmen want to bury doubts about vote counting in town. Thursday night, they decided that means asking for a recount of every vote cast March 12.