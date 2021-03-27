Saturday,
March 27, 1971
The Monadnock Health and Welfare Council has agreed to assign a task force to study “protective care for the elderly.” Three local health officials expressed concern about their seriously ill elderly clients who refuse to leave their own homes for care offered by nursing homes.
They are young. They are hip. They like long hair and rock music. Some of them wear beards, blue jeans, headbands and dark glasses. They are trying to foment a revolution. They are, in their own term, “Jesus people.”
Wednesday,
March 27, 1996
For 209 years, hungry people have walked through the doors of Asa Dunbar’s home on Keene’s Main Street. Today, though, nobody is coming to Asa Dunbar’s house. The tables aren’t set and the taps are dry because Henry David’s has gone out of business.
JAFFREY — Random drug testing of Conant High School athletes began Tuesday without a hitch, school officials say. The controversial program, the first of its kind on the East Coast, tests students’ urine samples for the presence of alcohol and other drugs.