Friday, March 26, 1971
Nine persons were arraigned in Keene District Court today following a massive statewide drug investigation which resulted in the arrest of 41 people in eight communities.
WALPOLE — About 50 people attended last night’s wake for the Walpole Village District. They also approved arrangements for its funeral, voting 25 to 2 to dissolve the incorporated district by March 24, 1972, making the village simply part of the town of Walpole.
Tuesday, March 26, 1996
A Keene developer has argued for years that taxes are too high on his Colony Mill Marketplace. Now, a city-hired appraisal firm says he’s right. Thompson Appraisal Co. of Concord says Keene’s assessment of the Colony Mill Marketplace was nearly $2 million too high in 1994.
Bicycle and pedestrian paths planned in Jaffrey, Keene and Peterborough could become a reality in three to four years, based on recommendations from a state committee.