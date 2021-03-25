Thursday, March 25, 1971
“There’s a tax crisis coming, if it’s not here already, and in 10 years it’s going to be of astronomical proportions,” Keene Mayor Robert M. Clark Jr. warned at a news conference this morning.
At a time when many businesses say the “general economic climate” is freezing sales and forcing them to lay off workers, two Keene firms are showing hopeful developments. Both Sprague and Carleton, a furniture manufacturer, and A. Henkel Manufacturing Corp., which makes manicure and surgical instruments, are hiring.
Monday, March 25, 1996
PETERBOROUGH — The Conval school district meeting Saturday was like a hockey game — and voters finally scored an elusive hat trick. The three pucks in the net: a vote to change Conval’s school tax formula, a $15.5 million elementary school bond, and an unanimous vote for a flat budget.
They used cinder blocks, wooden sticks, aluminum foil, paint, funny hats and lots of duct tape. But most of all, more than 500 area school children used ingenuity and verve Saturday at Keene High School for a regional Odyssey of the Mind competition.