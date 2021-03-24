Wednesday, March 24, 1971
MANCHESTER — Judge John W. King Monday handed down a landmark decision that the Lebanon School Board must reveal to the public the individual contracts and salaries of the city’s 128 teachers.
“Wow — this I didn’t expect!” That was the reaction yesterday of Mrs. Josephine Salatas when she learned the City Council’s vote last Thursday to permit her to put up a miniature golf course behind her house at 317 Winchester St. is, contrary to earlier opinions, as valid as any other vote that night.
The Hungry Lion Steak House resumed liquor service last Saturday after a five-day license suspension, which resulted when a local commissioner’s investigation reported a topless female performer at the restaurant. The state’s liquor licenses do not allow such entertainment.
Sunday, March 24, 1996
No newspaper published.