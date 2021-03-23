Tuesday, March 23, 1971
Land developers are considering massive housing projects on more than 240 acres near the Old Walpole Road. That revelation was made last night at a meeting of the Keene Planning Board, which did not receive the news warmly.
Starting April 3, the Keene Public Library will be open Saturday mornings. The Saturday openings are described as an experiment by the trustees.
Saturday, March 23, 1996
Jerome F. McDougle of Walpole, who’s worked for the city’s parks, recreation and cemetery department for 15 years, has run three Boston marathons. None will be quite like this one, though. McDougle will be one of the estimated 40,000 who will run the 100th Boston Marathon.
WASHINGTON — New Hampshire’s representatives Friday joined the 239-173 House vote to repeal the 2-year-old ban on assault-style firearms. “The spotlight must shine on the criminal who brandishes the gun and/or pulls the trigger, not the gun itself,” Rep. Bill Zeliff, R-N.H., said.