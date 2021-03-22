Monday, March 22, 1971
New England was recovering today from a record weekend snowstorm. The storm left anywhere from 9 to 13 inches in Cheshire County. Vermont set an official winter total snowfall record of 132.2 inches.
Keene’s Board of Assessors is petitioning the state Supreme Court for a reversal of a court ruling dismissing the Ellis Hotel appraisal case. The appeal involves an appraisal by the state Tax Commission which values that hotel at one-tenth that set by the city Board of Assessors.
Friday, March 22, 1996
TROY — The possibility of a Route 12 bypass around downtown Troy isn’t as popular as it once was. Among its opponents are people whose homes are in the path of possible bypass routes and others who don’t want the existing road moved.
WINCHESTER — Almost 300 voters packed the gymnasium at Thayer Junior-Senior High School — 17 percent of the town’s 1,776 registered voters and perhaps the biggest turnout for a school meeting in 20 years — and approved a budget that is 6.2 percent lower than the current one.