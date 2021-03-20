Saturday, March 20, 1971
Several decisions which may affect the entire educational system at Monadnock Regional High School were made in a closed, unannounced session of the school board March 11. Decisions made last Thursday will eliminate three present department chairmen and five departments and create two new ones.
By a close vote, the City Council passed a resolution which states the school board’s building proposals for the district violate the city’s comprehensive plan. The resolution calls for the Planning Board to start talks with the school board over the construction plans.
Wednesday, March 20, 1996
WINCHESTER — A group of citizens — claiming to represent virtually every resident of Winchester — is upset about the prospects of higher property taxes for schools. It plans to propose its own budget Thursday night at the annual Winchester School District meeting.
A moose wandering near the Branch River in Keene drew a small crowd Tuesday. Drivers pulled over on Route 101 — opposite the former Cheshire Music Co. store — to get a glimpse of the moose before it stepped back into the woods.