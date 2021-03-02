Tuesday, March 2, 1971
Six people are claiming that a special town meeting held Jan. 14 in Winchester was illegal. They have asked Cheshire County Superior Court to invalidate the town’s first zoning ordinance, passed at the special meeting, and prevent town officers from enforcing the zoning law.
Saturday, March 2, 1996
It’s maple syrup season again. And before the cold weather returned a few days ago, the maple sap was running with abandon. Some local producers say they made as much as a quarter of their annual run in February alone — an unusually strong start to the season that doesn’t historically get flowing until March.