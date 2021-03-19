Friday, March 19, 1971
Three members of the Keene School Board are opposed to the building proposals included on the annual district warrant. Their opposition is based primarily on the possibility of postponing costly construction by implementing a year-round school schedule.
Keene Housing Authority Chairman Wilfred J. Gagnon told the City Council last night the authority has received 125 applications for housing assistance from elderly persons. Gagnon also said there are 605 low-income families living in sub-standard homes and apartments in the city.
Tuesday, March 19, 1996
WEBSTER — A gun owners group may challenge Webster’s town-meeting decision to ban guns from town hall. The weapons ban is illegal, says Alfred J.T. Rubega of Sullivan, president of Gun Owners of New Hampshire.
WINCHESTER — Cutting the fat from a school budget is one thing, but students say Thayer Junior-Senior High School in Winchester is suffering from malnutrition. Facing massive cuts in state aid, the school board and budget committee have proposed eliminating some teaching jobs and junior high sports.