Thursday, March 18, 1971
NORTH WALPOLE — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze which destroyed a warehouse at Flock Fibers Inc. shortly after noon yesterday. Plant Manager Richard Bourdon estimated the loss “at between $70,000 and $100,000.”
MEREDITH — The Board of Education has reaffirmed an 8-year-old policy banning the reading of the Lord’s Prayer in New Hampshire public schools. Commissioner Newell J. Paire told board members he has received three letters from women’s groups asking for the return of prayers.
Monday, March 18, 1996
On the one hand, Hinsdale voters put up the money needed to keep youth baseball teams on the field this spring. On the other, they wanted to make sure kids are home early, voting overwhelmingly to clamp a curfew on Hinsdale’s children.
PETERBOROUGH — Peterborough voters have approved money to develop a beach on land on Cunningham Pond donated in 1994 by former selectman Elizabeth M. Thomas and her family.